22 volcanic quakes monitored in Kanlaon in last 24 hours: PHIVOLCS

(Eagle News) — Twenty-two volcanic earthquakes were monitored in Kanlaon in the last 24 hours.

According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, sulfur dioxide flux was also detected at 48 tons/day as of August 29.

A plume reaching 200 meters high was also monitored.

PHIVOLCS reminded the public that entry into the four-kilometer radius permanent danger zone remains banned.

It also advised pilots against flying close to the volcano.

Sudden steam-driven and phreatic eruptions are possible, it said.

Kanlaon is under an alert level 1.

In July, PHIVOLCS noted an increase in activity in Kanlaon, after monitoring 41 volcanic earthquakes around the summit since 5 a.m. of June 30.

According to PHIVOLCS, the “increased seismic activity and short-term ground deformation are likely caused by shallow hydrothermal processes beneath the edifice that could generate phreatic or steam-driven eruptions” from the summit.