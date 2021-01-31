22 police officials get new posts in PNP revamp

(Eagle News)–Philippine National Police Chief Debold Sinas has named 22 officials to new posts in a revamp triggered by the retirement of some officials.
Named to new posts following the retirement of Police Brigadier General Nolasco Bathan, Police Major General Amado Clifton Empiso as Director for Intelligence, and Police Major General Joel Napoleon Coronel, Director of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group were:
Police Brigadier General Luisito Magnaye as the Director of the PNP Health Service
Police Major General Dennis P Agustin as the PNP Director for Intelligence
Police Brigadier General Albert Ignatius D. Ferro as Acting Director of the CIDG
They assumed their posts effective Jan. 30.
Other new designations were:
PBGEN Rodolfo S Azurin Jr., Acting Director for Information and Communication Technology Management (DICTM)
PBGEN Domingo R Lucas, Acting Director for Research and Development (DRD)
PBGEN Antonio Yarra, Deputy Regional Director for Administration, NCRPO
PBGEN Benjamin Acorda Jr, Deputy Regional Director for Operations, NCRPO
PBGEN Florencio T. Ortilla, Director, Aviation Security Group
PBGEN Emmanuel B Peralta, Regional Director, Police Regional Office 1
PBGEN Celso L Bael, Deputy Regional Director for Administration, PRO-MIMAROPA
PBGEN Nelson B Bondoc, District Director, Northern Police District
PBGEN Eliseo DC Cruz, District Director, Southern Police District
PCOL Ronaldo R Cabral, Acting Deputy Regional Director for Administration, PRO-10
PBGEN Walfredo G Pornillos, Deputy Regional Director for Administration, PRO-BAR
PBGEN Jon A Arnaldo, Ex-O, Directorate for Intelligence
PCOL Tellio C Ngis-O, Acting Deputy Director, SAF
PCOL John G Guygoyon, Acting Ex-O, DIDM
PCOL Angeles B Geñorga Jr., Acting Dean of Academics, PNP
PBGEN Ronaldo L Llanera, Director, EOD & Canine Group
PBGEN Samuel C Nacion, Deputy Director, NPTI
PCOL Victor K Wanchakan, Acting Deputy Regional Director for Administration, PRO9
PCOL Victor C Valencia, Acting Ex-O, DRD
PCOL Robert T Gallardo, Acting Chief, Legislative Affairs Center, DPL.
“We are infusing new blood into the command structure to fill the void created by the retirement of some senior officials and ensure continuity of command,” Sinas said