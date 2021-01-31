22 police officials get new posts in PNP revamp

(Eagle News)–Philippine National Police Chief Debold Sinas has named 22 officials to new posts in a revamp triggered by the retirement of some officials.

Named to new posts following the retirement of Police Brigadier General Nolasco Bathan, Police Major General Amado Clifton Empiso as Director for Intelligence, and Police Major General Joel Napoleon Coronel, Director of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group were:

Police Brigadier General Luisito Magnaye as the Director of the PNP Health Service

Police Major General Dennis P Agustin as the PNP Director for Intelligence

Police Brigadier General Albert Ignatius D. Ferro as Acting Director of the CIDG

They assumed their posts effective Jan. 30.

Other new designations were:

PBGEN Rodolfo S Azurin Jr., Acting Director for Information and Communication Technology Management (DICTM)

PBGEN Domingo R Lucas, Acting Director for Research and Development (DRD)

PBGEN Antonio Yarra, Deputy Regional Director for Administration, NCRPO

PBGEN Benjamin Acorda Jr, Deputy Regional Director for Operations, NCRPO

PBGEN Florencio T. Ortilla, Director, Aviation Security Group

PBGEN Emmanuel B Peralta, Regional Director, Police Regional Office 1

PBGEN Celso L Bael, Deputy Regional Director for Administration, PRO-MIMAROPA

PBGEN Nelson B Bondoc, District Director, Northern Police District

PBGEN Eliseo DC Cruz, District Director, Southern Police District

PCOL Ronaldo R Cabral, Acting Deputy Regional Director for Administration, PRO-10

PBGEN Walfredo G Pornillos, Deputy Regional Director for Administration, PRO-BAR

PBGEN Jon A Arnaldo, Ex-O, Directorate for Intelligence

PCOL Tellio C Ngis-O, Acting Deputy Director, SAF

PCOL John G Guygoyon, Acting Ex-O, DIDM

PCOL Angeles B Geñorga Jr., Acting Dean of Academics, PNP

PBGEN Ronaldo L Llanera, Director, EOD & Canine Group

PBGEN Samuel C Nacion, Deputy Director, NPTI

PCOL Victor K Wanchakan, Acting Deputy Regional Director for Administration, PRO9

PCOL Victor C Valencia, Acting Ex-O, DRD

PCOL Robert T Gallardo, Acting Chief, Legislative Affairs Center, DPL.

“We are infusing new blood into the command structure to fill the void created by the retirement of some senior officials and ensure continuity of command,” Sinas said