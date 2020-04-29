2,103 pass 2019 bar exams

(Eagle News)–More than 2000 who took the bar exams in November last year passed.

The 2,103 candidates who passed the 2019 bar examinations represent 27.36% of the 7,685 examinees who completed the licensure test.

The exams cover political law, international law, labor law and social legislation, civil law, taxation law, mercantile law, criminal law, remedial law, and legal and judicial ethics and practical exercises.

Mae Diane M. Azores of the University of Santo Tomas-Legaspi topped the bar, with a rating of 91.049 percent.

Below is the list of other bar-takers who made it to top ten:

Senior Associate Justice Estela Perlas-Bernabe, 2019 bar chairperson, said in a video message that the passing grade of 75% was lowered to 74% “in light of, among other considerations, the discerned need for more younger and technologically adept lawyers to help different fronts of society as we meet the peculiar challenges brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic and transition to the new normal.”

The passing rate in the 2019 bar exams was higher than the one in the 2018 bar examinations, where 1800, or 22.07% of the 8,155 exam-takers passed.

Below is a complete list of the successful 2019 bar passers.

The list can also be found on the Supreme Court official website. With a report from Moira Encina