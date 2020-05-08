21 new COVID-19 cases recorded among overseas Filipinos, total hits 1,922: DFA

(Eagle News) – The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) reported 21 new confirmed COVID-19 cases involving overseas Filipinos, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 1,922 as of Thursday, May 7.

“To date, the daily rate of recoveries at 6.5% remains higher than the daily rate of new confirmed cases and new deaths among our nationals”, the DFA said in a statement.

The DFA also reported 37 new recoveries, mostly from the Asia and the Pacific, bringing the total to 557.

Seven new deaths were also recorded in the Americas, for a total of 222 COVID-19 related fatalities.

Eagle News Service