21 more police personnel recover from COVID-19

(Eagle News)–Twenty-one more police personnel have recovered from COVID-19.

The Philippine National Police said with the additional recoveries, the tally rose to 6532.

Fifteen additional COVID-19 cases, however, pushed the total to 7097.

Of these, 543 were active.

No additional deaths were reported, which means the death toll remained at 22.

The police are among the country’s frontliners amid the COVID-19 pandemic, as they man quarantine checkpoints and enforce laws.

PNP Chief Camilo Cascolan has said all policemen on modified enhanced community quarantine and enhanced community quarantine duty were entitled to COVID-19 hazard pay.