21 more police personnel recover from COVID-19

(Eagle News) — Twenty-one more police personnel have recovered from COVID-19.

The Philippine National Police said the additional recoveries pushed the PNP COVID-19 recovery tally to 8944.

Twenty-nine additional cases, however, pushed the PNP COVID-19 total to 9306.

Of these, 334 were active.

No additional deaths were reported, which means the death toll due to COVID-19 among police personnel remains at 28.

The government has said it was targeting COVID-19 vaccination of 50 to 60 percent of the population to achieve herd immunity.

Uniformed personnel, including policemen, are among the priorities in a COVID-19 national vaccination program, the government said.

The Senate Committee of the Whole is holding an inquiry into the country’s roadmap for COVID-19 vaccines.

In a hearing on Monday, vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. said a bulk of the country’s vaccines will come from US pharmaceutical company Novavax, which partnered with the Serum Institute of India.

The government has signed a term sheet for 30 million doses of the Covovax vaccine.