2023 bar exams to be held in 14 local testing centers, SC says

(Eagle News) — The Supreme Court of the Philippines on Wednesday, July 12, said the 2023 bar examinations will be administered in 14 local testing centers (LTCs) nationwide.

These LTCs are:

Luzon

San Beda University

University of Santo Tomas

San Beda College

University of the Philippines (UP) – Diliman

Manila Adventist College

UP – Bonifacio Global City

Saint Louis University

Cagayan State University

University of Nueva Caeceres

Visayas

University of San Jose – Recoletos

University of San Carlos

Dr. V. Orestes Romualdez Educational Foundation

Mindanao

Ateneo de Davao University

Xavier University

The High Court said qualified applicants may select their preferred venue subject to the availability of examinee slots.

“Thus, they shall not be barred from selecting the law school where they graduated as their LTC, or an LTC that is located farthest from their present address, as long as there is an examinee slot available,” the SC said.

The period of selection is on July 24 and 25.

However, a single Randomized Queuing Number (RQN), a unique number generated by the 2023 bar’s online platform–the Bar Applicant Registration Information System and Tech Assistance—and assigned to each qualified applicant, shall determine the time slot during which this applicant may select and finalize his or her preferred LTC.

Applicants with RQNs numbered 1 to 2,805 may select their LTCs on July 24 from 7 a.m. to noon.

Those with RQNs numbered 2,806 to 5,610 may select their LTCs from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on the same day.

Meanwhile, RQNs numbered 5,611 to 8,415 may select their LTCs on July 25 from 7 a.m. to noon.

RQNs numbered 8,416 and above may choose their LTCs from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on that day.

“An applicant who fails to select a venue during his or her assigned time slot shall be deemed to have waived the right to exercise his or her venue preference,” the SC said.

The High Court said the said applicant will be informed of his or her default LTC assignment no later than July 28, 2023.

The 2023 bar exams will be held on September 17 (Sunday), September 20 (Wednesday), and September 24 (Sunday).