20 more overseas Filipinos test positive for COVID-19

(Eagle News)–Twenty more overseas Filipinos have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said with the additional ones, the total increases to 11224 as of Wednesday.

Six more have recovered, pushing the recovery tally to 7254.

Deaths increased to 817, including the additional.

The DFA said the Middle East and Africa still had the most COVID-19 cases, deaths and recoveries, with 7380, 532, and 4352, respectively.

The Americas had the least cases but the least recoveries, too, at 816 and 481, respectively.

The Asia and the Pacific had the least deaths, at nine.

“The DFA, together with its foreign service posts, remains fully committed to monitoring and assisting our nationals abroad amidst this ongoing battle against the COVID-19 pandemic,” the DFA said.