2 police generals, 2 colonels get key PNP posts

(Eagle News)–Philippine National Police Chief Debold Sinas has implemented a revamp involving four key police positions.

In a statement, the PNP said Police Brigadier General Ildebrandi Usana is the new PNP spokesperson and chief of the PNP Public Information Office.

Usana, a member of the PNPA Tagapagtaguyod Class of 1988, was chief of the Human Rights Affairs Office (HRAO), and deputy regional director for Administration of Police Regional Office 7 (Central Visayas) prior to his new assignment.

Police Col. Vincent Calanoga, for his part, replaced Usana as chief of the PNP-HRAO in an acting capacity.

Police Brigadier General Ronald Lee is director of the PNP Drug Enforcement Group.

Police Col. Thomas Friar Jr. is the new acting director of the PNP Integrity Monitoring and Enforcement Group, which leads the implementation of the PNP internal cleansing program.

“Thank you for your service and good luck with your new assignments,” Sinas said.

“Let us all work together, especially on our campaign against illegal gambling, illegal drugs, and crimes,” he added.