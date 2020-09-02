2 Filipinos killed in Abu Dhabi restaurant gas explosion, DFA confirms

Several Filipinos hurt, too

(Eagle News)–Two Filipinos died in the recent gas explosion in a restaurant in Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates, the Department of Foreign Affairs confirmed on Tuesday night.

The DFA did not name the fatalities, but said Ambassador Hjayceelyn M. Quintana has reached out to their families to express condolences and to give assurance that they will be provided all the necessary assistance.

Based on the report from Quintana, several Filipinos were also hurt in the explosion at Sheikh Rashid Bin Seed Road, (also known as Airport Road), and were brought to the hospital for treatment of minor to moderate injuries.

The DFA said the embassy continues to work with UAE authorities to obtain additional details.

“The Ambassador advised the Filipino community to remain safe and to be mindful of security and safety protocols of the host government,” the DFA said.

According to media reports, the blast hit KFC and Hardees restaurants.

Other retail outlets were damaged.

The incident reportedly caused by leaking gas from one of the restaurant’s gas lines prompted an evacuation of people in the area.

The Abu Dhabi media office said in a Tweet the gas leak was due to a misalignment in the gas container fittings after refuelling.