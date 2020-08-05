DFA: 2 Filipinos killed, 6 others hurt in Beirut blast

(Eagle News) — Two Filipinos died while six others were wounded after a blast ripped through Beirut on Tuesday, Aug. 4, the Department of Foreign Affairs said.

Based on a report from the Philippine embassy in Beirut, DFA spokesperson Ed Meñez said all eight Filipinos were inside their homes when the explosion took place.

“The Philippine Embassy is in touch with the Filipino community in Lebanon to assess the situation and provide assistance to any affected Filipinos,” the DFA said.

At least 78 people were killed in the explosion Major General Abbas Ibrahim of Lebanon’s General Security Directorate said was caused by “confiscated high explosive material.”

According to a statement published on the Republic of Lebanon website, Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab said that around 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate had been stored at a Beirut warehouse for six years.

The blast was initially blamed on a fire that broke out in the area.