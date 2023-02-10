2 Filipinos confirmed dead in Turkey earthquake

(Eagle News) — Two Filipinos were among the fatalities in the 7.8-magnitude earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria, the Philippine embassy confirmed on Friday, Feb. 10.

According to the embassy, the Filipinos–whom it did not identify–had been reported missing in Antakya.

“The Embassy and Consulate General express their deepest condolences and are in coordination with the victims’ families in both the Philippines and Türkiye,” the embassy said in a statement.

President Bongbong Marcos also expressed his condolences, adding that the embassy “continues to work tirelessly to verify any and all information on Filipinos affected by the quake.”

Meanwhile, a Filipino previously reported as missing was found to be alive, the embassy said.

So far, the team led by the Philippine Embassy has evacuated more than ten families from Antakya in Hatay province.

The families will be sheltered in Ankara, Turkey’s capital, the embassy said.

A report from Agence France Presse said that over 21,000 people have been killed in the earthquake.