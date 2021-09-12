2 DFA consular offices suspend operations after 12 employees test positive for COVID-19

(Eagle News) — Operations at the Department of Foreign Affairs’ consular offices in Robinsons Galleria, Quezon City, and in Calasiao, Pangasinan located in Robinsons Place are suspended from September 13 to 17.

The DFA said this was after 12 personnel–10 from the consular office in Quezon City and two from Calasiao—tested positive for COVID-19.

Other personnel assigned to those offices have been identified as close contacts.

“As such, both Consular Offices have temporarily suspended operations to conduct thorough disinfection of its premises and to comply with the isolation and quarantine guidelines imposed by the Inter-Agency Task Force for Emerging Infectious Diseases and the Department of Health,” the DFA said.

The department said affected applicants for this period will receive an email providing them the details of their alternative passport appointment.

For specific queries about passport application, the public may refer to the following numbers or email addresses once the consular offices reopen:

CO Calasiao: (075)6327892 / (075)6327932 / +639088127124; [email protected] and [email protected]

CO NCR Central: (02)86310806 / (02)86310700; [email protected]

“The Department requests the public’s continued understanding as it adheres to the prescribed measures against the COVID-19 pandemic for the safety of personnel and applicants,” the DFA said.