2 dead in firecracker, stray bullet incidents: PNP

(Eagle News)–Two people died in firecracker and stray bullet incidents related to the celebration of the New Year, the Philippine National Police said.

The PNP said 509 people were also injured due to firecrackers.

One person, meanwhile, was wounded due to a stray bullet.

Thirteen incidents of illegal discharge of firearms were also reported, with 13 suspects nabbed and eight firearms confiscated.

One policeman from Zamboanga was reportedly involved in one of these incidents.

The PNP said the police officer will face criminal and administrative charges.