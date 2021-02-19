1,901 additional COVID-19 cases push PHL COVID-19 tally to 557,058

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases in the Philippines reached 557058 on Friday, Feb. 19, after the Department of Health reported 1901 additional cases.

The DOH said of the total cases, 32440 or 5.8 percent were active.

Of these, 86 percent were mild, 8.5 percent asymptomatic, 2.4 percent each were critical and severe, and 0.72 percent were moderate.

Over 500, or 537 recoveries, were reported, pushing the COVID-19 recovery total to 557058.

Over 100, or 157 deaths, were added to the COVID-19 death toll, now at 11829.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque has said the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases had approved the proposal for the entire Philippines to be placed under a modified general community quarantine.

The MGCQ is the lowest form of quarantine level, equivalent to the new normal.

President Rodrigo Duterte, however, is still expected to decide on the matter next week.

The Octa research group has warned a further easing of restrictions in Metro Manila could lead to over 2000 COVID-19 cases a day.