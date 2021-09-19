190,000 Sputnik V vaccine doses arrive in PHL

(Eagle News) — Almost 200,000 Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine doses arrived in the Philippines on Saturday evening.

The 190,000 doses arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 2 around 11 p.m.

“We are very thankful as we have said to you. Dumating na nga 190,000 (vaccine doses) component number 2,” vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. said.

According to Galvez, the doses will be allocated to areas that received earlier doses.

He said these include Bohol, Isabela, Bacoor, Metro Manila, and some areas in Region III and Region IV-A.

The Philippines’ COVID-19 vaccination program is ongoing.

Metro Manila is so far under a COVID-19 alert level 4, the second-highest level in the new system being implemented by the government in the region.

The Philippine COVID-19 tally is at 2,347,550, of which 184,088 are active.

The country has so far logged 2,126,879 recoveries.

Over 36,000–or 36,583—have died due to COVID-19.