19 Filipinos stranded in Myanmar arrive in PHL

(Eagle News)–Nineteen Filipinos stranded in Myanmar have returned to the Philippines recently, the Department of Foreign Affairs said.

According to the DFA, the Filipinos took a special relief flight that departed Yangon International Airport for Manila at 10:40 p.m. on August 24.

The DFA said the Filipinos arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) on August 25, at 4:10 AM (Manila Time).

According to the department, those who joined the flight organized by the Philippine Embassy in Yangon, in coordination with Myanmar Airways International (MAI), were teachers and other professionals whose contracts ended since the outbreak of COVID-19.

This is the sixth relief flight facilitated by the embassy there to help Filipino nationals return to the Philippines.

“The Embassy will continue to extend repatriation assistance to distressed and vulnerable Overseas Filipinos in Myanmar,” the DFA said.