185 Filipinos repatriated from Thailand

(Eagle News)–The Department of Foreign Affairs has repatriated over 100 Filipinos from Thailand amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The DFA said the 185 Filipinos–consisting of six infants and 179 adults from Bangkok, its neighboring provinces, and far away provinces such as Chiang Rai, Narathiwat, Songkhla, Phuket, and Roi Et—arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 1 on Friday, via Air Asia Flight Z28286.

Many of the Filipinos lost their jobs in the hospitality and education sectors as a result of the COVID-19 situation and associated measures.

The agency said this was the third air charter it organized as part of its efforts to bring home distressed Filipinos.

The DFA said the OFWs will undergo a rapid screening for COVID-19 before the mandatory 14-day facility quarantine.

“The DFA, together with the Bureau of Quarantine, the Philippine Coast Guard, and the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration, is implementing a whole-of-government approach to assist Filipino nationals in the ongoing global health crisis,” the DFA said.