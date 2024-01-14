18 Filipino seafarers in Iranian custody in good condition: DMW official

(Eagle News)–The 18 Filipino seafarers in Iranian custody following the seizure of their vessel in the Gulf of Oman this week are in good condition.

This is according to Migrant Workers Undersecretary Patricia Yvonne Caunan, who held a press conference on the incident this weekend.

According to Caunan, the Department of Migrant Workers was coordinating with the Department of Foreign Affairs, the lead agency, to monitor the Filipinos’ situation.

She said the DFA will give an update on the ongoing negotiation for the Filipinos’ release in the coming days.

“Kami po ay umaasa na, very soon po ay may magandang development dito po na mangyari,” she said.

Iran seized the oil tanker St Nikolas last week.

The vessel with the 18 Filipino seafarers and one Greek national was on its way to Turkey when it was reportedly diverted by armed men to Iranian waters.

Iran has said its move was retribution for the United States’ confiscation of that same vessel and its oil last year.