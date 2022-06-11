178 volcanic quakes monitored in Bulusan in the last 24 hours: PHIVOLCS

(Eagle News) — Over 100 volcanic earthquakes were monitored in Bulusan in the past 24 hours.

According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, apart from the 178 earthquakes monitored at the volcano, which remains on alert level 1, also detected was a steam plume reaching 150 meters high.

Sulfur dioxide flux was at 613 tons per day as of June 10, PHIVOLCS said.

PHIVOLCS said the volcano edifice is also inflated.

The public was advised against entering the four-kilometer-radius Permanent Danger Zone and the two-kilometer Extended Danger Zone.

Pilots were also advised against flying their aircraft close to the volcano.

On June 5, a phreatic eruption was detected in the volcano, prompting the raising of its alert level from zero to 1.