171 more overseas Filipinos test positive for COVID-19

(Eagle News) — Over 100 overseas Filipinos have tested positive for COVID-19, Department of Foreign Affairs data showed on Tuesday, Nov. 23.

According to the DFA, the additional 171 cases pushed the total COVID-19 cases among Filipinos abroad to 24131.

Forty-two more have recovered, pushing the COVID-19 recovery tally to 14227.

COVID-19 deaths among Filipinos abroad rose to 1,428 with the addition of one death.

The Middle East and Africa are still the regions with the most COVID-19 cases, recoveries, and deaths among Filipinos abroad, at 13138, 6661 and 928, respectively.

The Americas have the least cases and recoveries, at 1041 and 681, respectively.

The Asia Pacific Region has the least COVID-19 deaths among Filipinos outside the country, at 118.

“The DFA, together with its Foreign Service Posts, remains fully committed to monitoring and assisting our nationals abroad amid the pandemic,” the department said.