17 volcanic quakes detected in Kanlaon in last 24 hours: PHIVOLCS

(Eagle News) — Seventeen volcanic earthquakes were detected in Kanlaon volcano in the last 24 hours.

According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, the earthquake included one volcanic tremor lasting two minutes long and a weak background tremor.

Also monitored were 5915 tons/day of sulfur dioxide flux as of September 19.

A strong steam measuring 1500 meters high was also detected.

PHIVOLCS reminded the public about the ban on the entry into the 4-kilometer permanent danger zone.

It also advised pilots against flying near the volcano.

Kanlaon remains under alert level 1.

In July, PHIVOLCS noted an increase in activity in Kanlaon.

In a statement, PHIVOLCS then said the “increased seismic activity and short-term ground deformation are likely caused by shallow hydrothermal processes beneath the edifice that could generate phreatic or steam-driven eruptions” from the summit.