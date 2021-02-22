17 more police personnel recover from COVID-19

(Eagle News) — Seventeen more police personnel have recovered from COVID-19.

The Philippine National Police said the additional recoveries pushed the COVID-19 recovery total to 10579.

Thirty-nine additional cases pushed the COVID-19 cases total among police personnel to 11054.

Of these, 444 were active.

COVID-19 deaths among PNP personnel remains at 31, with no additional deaths reported.

The government has said uniformed personnel, including policemen, are among the priorities in a COVID-19 national vaccination program that is slated to start this year.

The police are among the country’s frontliners in the country, as they continue to enforce laws amid the COVID-19 pandemic.