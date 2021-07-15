17 earthquakes monitored in Taal; alert level 3 stays

(Eagle News) — Seventeen earthquakes were monitored in Taal in 24 hours.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the quakes at the volcano, which remains on alert level 3, included 16 tremors that lasted for one to 36 minutes and a low background tremor.

A steam plume that went as high as 1,800 meters was also monitored.

Sulfur dioxide emissions were pegged at 3755 tons on July 15.

PHIVOLCS reiterated its recommendation for a ban on the entry into the Taal Volcano Island and the high-risk barangays of Agoncillo and Laurel.

Earlier, PHIVOLCS raised the alert level over the volcano from 2 following a short-lived phreatomagmatic eruption.

This was followed by other short phreatomagmatic eruptions.