17 areas under Signal No. 1 as TD “Auring” moves towards Eastern Samar

(Eagle News) — Signal No. 1 remains raised over 17 areas as Tropical Depression “Auring” moved towards Eastern Samar on Monday.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said under the tropical cyclone wind signal are:

Luzon

Sorsogon, Masbate including Ticao and Burias Islands, Albay, Catanduanes

the eastern portion of Camarines Sur (Caramoan, Presentacion, Sagnay, Buhi, Iriga City, Nabua, Bato, Balatan)

Visayas

Northern Samar

Eastern Samar

Samar

Biliran

Leyte

Southern Leyte

the northern portion of Cebu (Balamban, Cebu City, Mandaue City, Lapu-Lapu City, Consolacion, Liloan, Compostela, Asturias, Danao City, Carmen, Catmon, Sogod, Tuburan, Borbon, San Remigio, Tabuelan, Tabogon, Bogo City, Medellin, Daanbantayan) including Bantayan and Camotes Islands

the northern portion of Negros Occidental (Enrique B. Magalona, Victorias City, Manapla, Cadiz City, Sagay City, Toboso, Escalante City, Calatrava)

the eastern portion of Capiz (Cuartero, Dumarao, Ma-Ayon, Pontevedra, Panay, President Roxas, Panitan, Dao, Pilar)

the eastern portion of Iloilo (Lemery, Ajuy, Sara, Concepcion, San Dionisio, Batad, Estancia, Balasan, Carles, San Rafael, Passi City, Barotac Viejo, Banate, San Enrique)

Mindanao

Dinagat Islands

Surigao del Norte

So far, “Auring” is located 205 km east northeast of Maasin City, Southern Leyte or 85 km east of Guiuan, Eastern Samar, packing maximum sustained winds of 45 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 55 kph.

It may initially make landfall over Eastern Samar in the next six to 12 hours as a tropical depression or a remnant low pressure area.

Moderate to heavy rains are expected over Bicol Region, Northern Samar, Samar, Eastern Samar, Biliran, Leyte, Marinduque, Romblon, and Quezon. Light to moderate with at times heavy rains over Aurora and the rest of Visayas, MIMAROPA, and CALABARZON.

In the next 24 hours, the combined effects of the northeast monsoon and “Auring” will bring strong breeze conditions with occasionally higher gusts over the areas Signal No. 1 is in effect, as well as over Aurora, Quezon, Marinduque, Romblon, Oriental Mindoro, Batanes, Babuyan Islands, the northern portions of Ilocos Norte and mainland Cagayan, Cuyo Islands, Cagayancillo Islands, and the rest of Visayas and Bicol Region, PAGASA said.

In the next 24 hours, rough seas will be experienced over the seaboards of areas under Signal No. 1, the eastern seaboard of Central Luzon, the eastern seaboard of Southern Luzon not under any tropical cyclone wind signal, the southern seaboard of Luzon and the remaining seaboards of Visayas.

Moderate to rough seas will be experienced over the remaining seaboards of Luzon, and the northern, eastern, and western seaboards of Mindanao not under any tropical cyclone wind signal.