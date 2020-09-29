168 Filipinos repatriated from Cambodia this month, DFA says

(Eagle News)–Over 100 Filipinos have been repatriated from Cambodia this month.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said the 168 Filipinos arrived in two batches on Sept. 17 and 28.

They were on board special commercial flights of Cambodia Airways and Cambodia Angkor Air, respectively.

The DFA said the plane tickets of all but 39 repatriates were charged to the Assistance to Nationals Fund bringing the total number of Filipinos assisted by the embassy in Phnom Penh in returning to the Philippines to 761 since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This month’s flights were the sixth and seventh flights organized and facilitated by the Philippine Embassy.

The DFA said the embassy coordinated with relevant government authorities in Cambodia to obtain the necessary permits for the special flights.

The repatriation flights were coordinated by the DFA with the Department of Health, Overseas Workers Welfare Administration, Philippine Coast Guard, Civil Aviation Board, and the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines, among other agencies.

“The embassy, along with the other Philippine Foreign Service Posts, stands ready to assist overseas Filipinos affected by COVID-19,” the DFA said.