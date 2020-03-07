167 Filipinos from Macau to be repatriated today

(Eagle News)–Over 100 Filipinos will be repatriated from Macau on Saturday, March 7.

The government said the 167 Filipinos–composed of 137 undocumented and irregular Filipino workers and 30 personnel from the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration–were among those stranded when travel restrictions were imposed amid the threat of the novel coronavirus.

The Philippines has imposed a travel ban on China, Macau, Hong Kong, among other places as protective measures.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said the Filipinos will board a chartered Air Macau flight which will arrive in the Philippines on Saturday afternoon.

They are expected to undergo the mandated quarantine upon arrival.