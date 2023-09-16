16,297 cybercrime cases probed from January to August: PNP

(Eagle News)–The Philippine National Police has investigated over 16,000 cybercrime cases from January to August.

PNP Anti-Cybercrime Group Director Brigadier General Sydney Hernia said of the 16297 cybercrime cases, online scams were the most prevalent.

The remaining top nine crimes reported were illegal access, computer-related identity theft, ATM/credit card fraud, threats, data interference, anti-photo and video voyeurism, computer-related fraud, and unjust vexation.

Also investigated during the period were crimes involving the use of emerging technologies such as non-fungible tokens and cryptocurrencies.

The PNP-ACG said its also served 19 warrants to search, seize, and examine computer data, and 214 arrest warrants; conducted 140 entrapment operations; and provided technical assistance to 24 ongoing investigations.

Also arrested during the period were 397 individuals.

“The achievements of the (PNP-ACG) in solving cases and safeguarding the digital realm are a display of our focused agenda on advancing our information and communication technology for the conduct of honest and aggressive law enforcement operations,” PNP Chief Police General Benjamin Acorda Jr. said.