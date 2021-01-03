15 more COVID-19 cases reported among Filipinos abroad

(Eagle News) –Fifteen more overseas Filipinos have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said with the additional cases, the COVID-19 cases among Filipinos abroad rose to 12891.

No additional recoveries nor deaths were reported, which means they remain at 911 and 8387, respectively.

But according to the DFA, “compared to last week’s percentages, the total number of COVID-19 recoveries saw a slight increase to 65.06%, a slight decrease in fatalities to 7.07%, while those under treatment remained at 27.87%.”

The Middle East and Africa still have the most COVID-19 cases, deaths and recoveries among Filipinos abroad, with 7658, 578, and 4677, respectively.

The Americas have the least COVID-19 cases and recoveries, with 782 and 526, respectively.

The Asia Pacific region has the least COVID-19 deaths among Filipinos abroad, with 21.