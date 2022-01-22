146 immigration personnel assigned to NAIA, Clark airport tested positive for COVID-19: Immigration bureau

180 immigration personnel at NAIA in quarantine following exposure to COVID-19-positive cases

(Eagle News) — Over 100 immigration personnel assigned to the Ninoy Aquino International Airport and Clark International Airport have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the Bureau of Immigration, of the 158 who tested positive, 132 were assigned to NAIA, while 14 were assigned to CIA.

It was immediately unclear where the remaining four had been assigned.

At NAIA, in particular, Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente said 180 officers are in quarantine following exposure to COVID-19-positive cases.

Because of the surge in the number of COVID-19 cases within its ranks, Morente said a rapid response team composed of 155 immigration officers and acting immigration officers are on standby to help support operations at NAIA and the Clark airport.

“These back-up officers will serve as augmentation to render primary inspection duties as some of our frontliners are on quarantine and battling Covid-19,” Morente said.

