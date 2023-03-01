141 people rescued after vessel runs aground off Bohol

(Eagle News) — More than 100 people were rescued after a vessel ran aground off Bohol on Tuesday, the Philippine Coast Guard said on Wednesday, March 1.

According to the PCG, the 141 people on board MV Starlite Saturn, which figured in the maritime incident off Danajon Bank, Calituban, Talibon, are safe and are in good physical condition.

The PCG said there were no sightings of oil spillage in the vicinity waters.

According to the PCG, MV Starlite Saturn was traveling en route to Pier 5, Cebu City, from Surigao Port when it ran aground at 4:15 p.m.

The PCG Command Center managed to reach one of the PCG sea marshals on board, CG Seaman First Class (SN1) Cliftun Bert Etulle, hours later, at 9:41 p.m.

This prompted the PCG to deploy BRP Malamawi for the rescue operation.