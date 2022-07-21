14 volcanic quakes monitored in Kanlaon: PHIVOLCS

(Eagle News) — Fourteen volcanic earthquakes were monitored in Kanlaon in the last 24 hours.

According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, also detected were 151 tons per day of sulfur dioxide flux.

Weak plume steaming was also observed.

PHIVOLCS said there is also partial volcanic swelling.

PHIVOLCS reminded the public about the ban on the 4-kilometer radius permanent danger zone.

Pilots were also advised against flying near the volcano.

Early July, PHIVOLCS warned of an increase in activity in Kanlaon after it monitored 41 volcanic earthquakes around the summit since 5 a.m. of June 30.