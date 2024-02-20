14 more Filipinos from Gaza to arrive in PHL on Feb. 21

(Eagle News) — Fourteen more Filipinos have crossed from Gaza to Egypt through the Rafah border, the Philippine Embassy in Egypt said.

According to the embassy, the Filipinos, who were accompanied by two Palestinian relatives, left on Feb. 17, and are expected to arrive in the Philippines on Feb. 21.

The embassy said to date, 136 of the 137 Filipinos have been evacuated from Gaza to Egypt.

It said this was through the joint efforts of the Philippine Embassies in Cairo, Amman and Tel Aviv, and DFA-Office of the Undersecretary for Migrant Workers Affairs.

Israel has continued to launch operations in Gaza following Hamas’ October 7 attacks.

International media reports said it recently launched, in particular, a new wave of air raids and artillery fire in southern Gaza.

Israel war cabinet member Benny Gantz was quoted as saying in international media reports that Israel would expand operations in Rafah on the Egyptian border if hostages held in Gaza are not freed.