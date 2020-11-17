14 more Filipinos abroad test positive for COVID-19, four more recover

(Eagle News)–Fourteen more overseas Filipinos have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said with the additional cases, the total confirmed COVID-19 cases among Filipinos abroad rose to 11,542.

Four additional recoveries pushed the recovery tally to 7467.

One additional death was reported, bringing the death toll to 832.

The DFA said the Middle East and Africa region still had the most COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths–with 7530,4652 and 547, respectively.

The Americas so far had the least COVID-19 cases and also the least recoveries–with 829 and 520, respectively.

The Asia Pacific region had the least COVID-19 deaths reported so far, at nine.

The DFA has said it has repatriated over 200,000 Filipinos since February, the start of the department’s repatriation efforts amid the COVID-19 pandemic.