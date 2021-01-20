14 more Filipinos abroad get COVID-19

(Eagle News)–Fourteen more overseas Filipinos have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said the additional cases pushed the COVID-19 cases among Filipinos abroad to 13605.

Two additional recoveries pushed the recovery tally to 8684.

No additional deaths were reported among Filipinos overseas, which means the COVID-19 death toll remains at 941.

The Middle East and Africa are still the regions with the most COVID-19 cases,recoveries and deaths among Filipinos abroad, with 7843, 4704 and 603 respectively.

The Americas have the least COVID-19 cases and recoveries, with 813 and 513 respectively.

The Asia Pacific region still has the least COVID-19 deaths among overseas Filipinos with 21.

The DFA said it has repatriated over 300,000 Filipinos abroad amid the COVID-19 pandemic.