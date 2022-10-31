14 areas under Signal No. 1 as “Paeng” re-intensifies into a severe tropical storm

(Eagle News) — “Paeng” has re-intensified into a severe tropical storm as it continues to traverse the West Philippine Sea on Monday, Oct. 31.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, as a result, Signal No. 1 remains hoisted over portions of Luzon.

The following areas are under the tropical cyclone wind signal:

The southern portion of Ilocos Norte (Badoc, Pinili, Banna, Nueva Era, City of Batac, Paoay, Marcos, Currimao, Dingras, Solsona, Sarrat, San Nicolas, Laoag City, Piddig)

Ilocos Sur

La Union

Pangasinan

the western and central portions of Pampanga (Mexico, Porac, Angeles City, Santa Rita, Santa Ana, Guagua, Sasmuan, Mabalacat City, Arayat, Santo Tomas, Minalin, City of San Fernando, Bacolor, Floridablanca, Magalang, Lubao)

Abra

Benguet

western portion of Mountain Province (Besao, Tadian, Bauko, Sabangan, Sagada)

western portion of Ifugao (Tinoc, Hungduan)

Tarlac

the western portion of Nueva Vizcaya (Santa Fe, Kayapa)

western portion of Nueva Ecija (Cuyapo, Talugtug, Nampicuan, Guimba, Licab, Quezon, Zaragoza, San Antonio, Cabiao)

Zambales

the central and southern portions of Bataan (Orani, Abucay, Hermosa, Samal, Morong, Dinalupihan, Bagac, City of Balanga, Pilar)

“Paeng” is so far located 375 km west of Dagupan City, Pangasinan, packing maximum sustained winds of 95 km/h near the center and a gustiness of up to 115 km/h.

Moderate to heavy rains remain possible over Batanes, Zambales, and Bataan until this afternoon.

PAGASA said light to moderate with at times heavy rains are also likely over Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Cavite, Batangas, Laguna, the southern portion of Quezon, Western Visayas, Babuyan Islands, MIMAROPA, and the rest of Central Luzon.

Under the influence of the surge of the northeast monsoon and “Paeng,” a marine gale warning remains in effect over most seaboards of Luzon.

“Paeng” may also bring moderate to rough seas over the western seaboard of Visayas.

PAGASA said “Paeng” is forecast to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility this afternoon or evening.