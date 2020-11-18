1,383 additional COVID-19 cases push PHL tally to 412,097; 143 more recover

(Eagle News)–COVID-19 cases in the country breached the 412,000 mark on Wednesday, Nov. 18, after the Department of Health reported 1383 additional cases.

The DOH said of the 412,097 total cases, 7.2 percent or 29474 were active.

Of these, 83.8 percent were mild, 8.3 percent asymptomatic, 4.9 percent critical, 2.7 percent severe, and 0.22 percent moderate.

Over 1000, or 1258, cases were confirmed today.

The areas with the most COVID-19 cases reported today were Cavite with 81, Laguna with 74, Batangas with 71, Quezon City with 69, and Rizal with 67.

Recoveries rose to 374,666 including the 143 additional ones.

Ninety-five new deaths were reported, bringing the death toll to 7957.

The DOH has said COVID-19 cases were declining, but warned the public against complacency.

It urged the public to continue implementing safety and health protocols, including the wearing of masks and face shields, and social distancing.