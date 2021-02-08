135 more police personnel recover from COVID-19

(Eagle News)– Over 100 police personnel have recovered from COVID-19.

The Philippine National Police said the additional 135 recoveries pushed the PNP COVID-19 recovery total to 9888.

Fifty additional cases pushed the PNP COVID-19 cases to 10481.

Of these, the PNP said 563 were active.

PNP COVID-19 deaths also increased, after one additional death was reported.

According to the latest PNP data, PNP deaths due to COVID-19 were now at 30.

The Philippines is gearing up for its COVID-19 vaccination program that is slated to start this year.

Last week, the government released the list of priority groups for the program.

Among those to be prioritized are uniformed personnel, including policemen.

The government has said it was targeting vaccination of 50 to 60 percent of the population to achieve herd immunity.