130 MRT-3 employees receive COVID-19 booster shots

(Eagle News) — Over 100 Metro Rail Transit-3 employees received their COVID-19 booster shots on Thursday, Jan. 29, as added layers of protection against the virus.

According to the MRT-3, the 130 employees from the MRT-3’s maintenance and its station and depot units received their shots at the East Avenue Medical Center.

“Tinitiyak talaga natin na bakunado ang ating mga empleyado dahil tayo sa hanay ng MRT-3 ang araw-araw na sumasabak para magserbisyo sa mga pasahero,” MRT-3 officer in charge Eymard Eje said.

He said MRT-3 employees are in the frontlines to “a safe, comfortable, and reliable transportation (services) that are needed” amid the pandemic.

The MRT-3 vaccine rollout is in compliance with Transportation Secretary Art Tugade’s directive to ensure the safety of all rail line employees and passengers as the pandemic rages on.

Dr. Rontgene Solante, an infectious disease expert, has said one booster shot suffices in the meantime to prevent severe COVID-19 and deaths from the virus.

He said that one booster shot increases the body’s neutralizing antibodies.