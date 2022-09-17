13 volcanic quakes monitored in Kanlaon in last 24 hours: PHIVOLCS

(Eagle News) — Thirteen volcanic earthquakes were monitored in Kanlaon in the last 24 hours.

According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, apart from the quakes, also detected were 196 tons of sulfur dioxide flux as of August 30.

A moderate steam plume reaching 100 meters high was also monitored.

PHIVOLCS reminded the public that entry into the 4-kilometer Permanent Danger Zone remains banned.

Pilots were also advised against flying close to the volcano.

Kanlaon remains under alert level 1.

In July, PHIVOLCS noted an increase in activity at the volcano.

According to PHIVOLCS then, the “increased seismic activity and short-term ground deformation are likely caused by shallow hydrothermal processes beneath the edifice that could generate phreatic or steam-driven eruptions” from the summit.