13 police officials get new posts in PNP minor reshuffle

(Eagle News) — The Philippine National Police has implemented a minor reshuffle, with 13 police officials assigned to new posts.

Formally installed to the new positions by PNP Officer-in-Charge, Police Lieutenant General Vicente D. Danao Jr. were the following:

PBGEN Emmanuel B Peralta, Acting Director for Information and Communication Technology Management (DICTM);

PBGEN Jon A Arnaldo, Acting Director of National Police Training Institute (NPTI);

PBGEN Lawrence B Coop, Chief of Supervisory Office for Security and Investigative Agencies (SOSIA); PBGEN Samuel C Nacion, Director, Integrity Monitoring and Enforcement Group (IMEG).

PBGEN Robert T Rodriguez – Acting Director for Personnel and Records Management (DPRM);

PBGEN Constancio T Chinayog Jr. – Deputy Director for Personnel and Records Management;

PBGEN Sidney N Villaflor – Deputy Director for Logistics;

PBGEN Jonnel C Estomo – Acting Deputy Commander, Area Police Command- Southern Luzon;

PBGEN Oliver A Enmodias – Acting Deputy Commander, Area Police Command- Eastern Mindanao;

PBGEN Bowenn Joey M Masauding- Director, Anti-Cybercrime Group;

PCOL Wilson C Asueta – OIC, Office of the Senior Executive Assistant to the Chief PNP;

PCOL Christopher C Birung – Acting Chief of Staff, PNPA;

PCOL Joseph R Arguelles – DPRM.

According to Danao, the movement in the PNP was following the retirement this month of senior officers, opening up opportunities for the career advancement of other senior officers.

“This reassignment as recommended by the Senior Officers’ Placement and Promotion Board is based on the officers’ performance and how they can better contribute to the current operational thrusts of the PNP,” Danao said.

The PNP said their new designations took effect on May 18.