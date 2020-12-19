13 more Filipinos abroad recover from COVID-19

(Eagle News) — Thirteen more overseas Filipinos have recovered from COVID-19.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said with the additional recoveries, the COVID-19 recovery tally rose to 8126.

Forty-five more COVID-19 cases among Filipinos abroad increased the total to 12623.

No additional fatality was reported, which means the death toll remains at 863.

The Middle East and Africa still have the most COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths among Filipinos abroad, with 7626, 4668, and 553, respectively.

The Americas have the least cases and recoveries, with 777 and 524, respectively.

The Asia Pacific region has the least COVID-19 deaths, at 21.

The DFA has said it has repatriated over 300,000 Filipinos abroad since February, the start of repatriation efforts amid the COVID-19 pandemic.