13 more COVID-19 recoveries reported among overseas Filipinos

(Eagle News)–Thirteen more overseas Filipinos have recovered from COVID-19.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said with the additional recoveries, the COVID-19 recovery total among overseas Filipinos rose to 8126.

Forty-five additional cases from the Asia Pacific and the Middle East and Africa pushed the total to 12623.

No additional deaths were reported, which means the death toll remains at 863.

The DFA said the Middle East and Africa still have the most COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths among overseas Filipinos, with 7626 cases, 4668, and 553, respectively.

The Americas have the least COVID-19 cases and recoveries, with 777 and 524, respectively.

The Asia Pacific region, on the other hand, has the least COVID-19 deaths, with 21 so far.

The department has said it has repatriated over 300,000 Filipinos since February, the start of repatriation efforts amid the COVID-19 pandemic.