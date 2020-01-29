1242 pass January 2020 Architecture Licensure Exam

(Eagle News)–Over 1000 have passed the January 2020 Architecture Licensure Exam, the Professional Regulation Commission said.

The 1,242 who passed the exams held in Manila, Baguio, Cebu, Davao, Legazpi and Zamboanga last January 24 and January 26 represent 55.7 percent of the 2229 who took them.

Rhicel Gonzales Sapasap of Saint Louis University topped the tests with a rating of 84 percent.

In second place were University of the Philippines-Diliman alumna Megan Joyce Herrera Cruz and Denzel Lance Leon Dantis of Mapua University-Manila, with a rating of 83.2 percent each.

Karsten Arco Asuque of Adamson University was in third place with 83 percent.

The rest of the top ten can be found in the PRC website.

The full list of passers can be found here.

The PRC said registration for the issuance of a professional identification card and the certificate of registration will be done online from February 17 to February 21.