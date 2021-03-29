12 MRT-3 tellers, one cash assistant test positive for COVID-19

(Eagle News) — Twelve Metro Rail Transit-3 tellers and a cash assistant have tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement, the Department of Transportation said the 12 tellers were assigned at the Santolan, Ortigas, and Cubao stations.

“These personnel have been isolated since being identified via contact tracing, and are all now in quarantine,” the MRT-3 said.

It added contact tracing is underway.

According to the DOTr, 114 stations personnel who were all close contacts of the positive personnel have not been allowed to work.

They are now in quarantine as they await their swab test results.

The development came as the MRT-3 prepares to temporarily shut down operations starting today to give way to maintenance and rehabilitation activities.

MRT-3 operations are slated to resume on April 4.