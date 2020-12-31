12 more police personnel recover from COVID-19

(Eagle News) — Twelve more police personnel have recovered from COVID-19.

The Philippine National Police said with the additional recoveries, the PNP COVID-19 recovery toll rose to 8612.

Twenty additional COVID-19 cases, however, pushed the PNP total to 8985.

Of these, 346 were active.

No additional death was reported, which means the PNP COVID-19 death toll remains at 27.

The government has said uniformed personnel–including policemen–were among the priorities in a COVID-19 nationwide vaccination program.

The Presidential Security Group has admitted some of its member-soldiers had gotten inoculated with Sinopharm’s COVID-19 vaccine, but noted this was necessary to ensure the safety of President Rodrigo Duterte, whom they guard.

Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said the PSG needs to explain the vaccination, noting that the Food and Drug Administration had not yet approved any COVID-19 vaccine for use in the country.

The PSG has said the vaccines were donated.