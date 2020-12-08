12 more Filipinos abroad recover from COVID-19

(Eagle News) — Twelve more overseas Filipinos have recovered from COVID-19.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said with the additional recoveries from the Asia Pacific, the recovery total rose to 7577.

Eighteen additional COVID-19 cases among overseas Filipinos, however, pushed the COVID-19 total to 11692.

An additional death resulted in an increase in the death toll to 847.

The Middle East and Africa regions are still the regions with the most COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths among overseas Filipinos—at 7544, 4657, and 553, respectively.

The Americas have the least COVID-19 cases and recoveries among Filipinos abroad, with 769 and 521, respectively.

The Asia Pacific region still has the least number of deaths, at nine.

“The DFA, together with its Foreign Service Posts, continues to partner with host governments to ensure the safety and well-being of Filipino nationals abroad amidst the pandemic,” the DFA said.