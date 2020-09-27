12 modified provincial bus routes to open starting Sept. 30

(Eagle News)–Twelve modified provincial bus routes will be opened starting Sept. 30.

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board said under Memorandum Circular 2020-051, the following routes will be opened:

1. San Fernando, Pampanga – Araneta Center, Cubao, Quezon City

2. Batangas City, Batangas – Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange (PITx)

3. Lemery, Batangas – PITx

4. Lipa City, Batangas – PITx

5. Nasugbu, Batangas – PITx

6. Indang, Cavite – PITx

7. Mendez, Cavite – PITx

8. Tagaytay City, Cavite – PITx

9. Ternate, Cavite – PITx

10. Calamba City, Laguna – PITx

11. Siniloan, Laguna – PITx

12. Sta. Cruz, Laguna – PITx

The LTFRB said public utility buses with valid and existing Certificates of Public Convenience or applications for extension of validity, and those with a Personal Passenger Insurance Policy will be allowed to ply the routes even without a special permit.

They should, however, secure a QR code which can be downloaded from the LTFRB website.

The vehicles should also have a Global Navigation Satellite System so the trips can be monitored.

The LTFRB said the opening of the routes was due to the coordination between the agency and stakeholders, including local government units and terminal and bus operators.

Based on LGU requirements, there will be no riding and alighting from the buses are not allowed except in designated stopover points or in the terminal of destination.

Travelers should also bring the following:

1. Travel authority/pass from the PNP from the terminal of origin of the passenger

2. Valid ID that shows important information such as the address/place of origin, age, and place where the passenger is living or studying

3. Written consent from the passenger for COVID-19 testing or quarantine at the terminal of origin and/or destination if the LGU needs it

4. Other documents the Inter-Agency Task Force for Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) and local government unit need

Drivers and passengers should follow the IATF rules that include the wearing of face masks and face shields, the bringing of disinfecting agents such as alcohol and sanitizer, and the 1-meter physical distancing.

Eating, drinking and talking to fellow passengers or cellphones are not allowed.

According to the memorandum, passengers should also secure their tickets two days before the trip or earlier via the online facility or at the terminal.

The purchase of tickets on the day of the trip is not allowed except in cases of emergency.