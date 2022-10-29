11 areas under Signal No. 3 with “Paeng” about to make landfall over San Juan, Batangas

(Eagle News) — More areas are under Signal No. 3 as Severe Tropical Storm “Paeng” is about to make landfall over San Juan, Batangas.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, the following areas are under the tropical cyclone wind signal:

Metro Manila

Bataan

southern portion of Zambales (Olongapo City, Subic, Castillejos, San Antonio)

Marinduque

northern and central portions of Quezon (Pitogo, Lucena City, Pagbilao, Infanta, Tiaong, Unisan, Plaridel, San Antonio, Candelaria, Lucban, Sampaloc, Padre Burgos, Sariaya, City of Tayabas, Mauban, Dolores, General Nakar, Agdangan, Gumaca, Atimonan, Real, Macalelon, General Luna, Catanauan) including Pollilo Islands

Laguna

Batangas

Cavite

Rizal

northwestern portion of Occidental Mindoro (Paluan, Abra de Ilog) including Lubang Islands

the northern portion of Oriental Mindoro (San Teodoro, Puerto Galera, Baco, City of Calapan, Naujan)

The following areas, meanwhile, are under Signal No. 2:

Luzon

The southern portion of Aurora (San Luis, Baler, Dingalan, Maria Aurora)

Bulacan

Nueva Ecija

Pangasinan

Pampanga

Tarlac

the rest of Zambales

the western and northwestern portions of Camarines Sur (Siruma, Tinambac, Ocampo, Goa, Lagonoy, Milaor, Nabua, Buhi, Baao, Bato, Camaligan, Pili, Tigaon, Garchitorena, Iriga City, San Fernando, Magarao, Minalabac, Balatan, Naga City, Calabanga, Bombon, Bula, Canaman, Saglay, San Jose, Gainza, Sipocot, Del Gallego, Ragay, Lupi, Pasacao, Cabusao, Libmanan, Pamplona)

the rest of Oriental Mindoro

rest of Occidental Mindoro

Romblon

Camarines Norte

rest of Quezon

northern and central portions of Albay (Tiwi, Malinao, Libon, City of Tabaco, Polangui, Oas, City of Ligao, Guinobatan, Pio Duran)

Burias Island

Visayas

The northwestern portion of Antique (Libertad, Pandan, Caluya Islands)

the western portion of Aklan (Buruanga, Malay, Nabas, Ibajay, Tangalan, Makato, Numancia, Lezo)

Signal No. 1 is raised over the following areas:

Luzon

Isabela

Nueva Vizcaya

Quirino

La Union

Kalinga

Abra

Benguet

Ifugao

Mountain Province

Ilocos Sur

the rest of Aurora

Catanduanes

the rest of Camarines Sur

rest of Albay

Sorsogon

rest of Masbate including Ticao Island

the northern portion of Palawan (El Nido, Taytay, Dumaran, Araceli, Roxas, San Vicente) including Calamian Islands and Cuyo Islands

Visayas

The northern and central portions of Eastern Samar (Quinapondan, Can-Avid, Lawaan, Maslog, Balangiga, City of Borongan, San Policarpo, Taft, Llorente, Maydolong, Dolores, Giporlos, Jipapad, Oras, Arteche, Balangkayan, Sulat, San Julian, General Macarthur, Hernani)

Samar

Northern Samar

Leyte

the northern and central portions of Cebu (Daanbantayan, Medellin, San Remigio, Tabogon, City of Bogo, Borbon, Tabuelan, Sogod, Catmon, Tuburan, Carmen, Danao City, Asturias, Balamban, Compostela, Liloan, Cebu City, Mandaue City, Consolacion, Toledo City, City of Talisay, City of Naga, Pinamungahan, Minglanilla, Aloguinsan, San Fernando, City of Carcar, Barili, Sibonga, Dumanjug, Argao, Alcantara, Moalboal, Ronda, Lapu-Lapu City, Cordova, Badian, Dalaguete) including Bantayan and Camotes Islands

Biliran

the northern portion of Bohol (Talibon, Getafe, Buenavista, Inabanga, Clarin, Tubigon, Calape, Bien Unido, Loon)

Negros Occidental

northern and central portions of Negros Oriental (City of Guihulngan, Vallehermoso, Canlaon City, La Libertad, Jimalalud, Tayasan, Bais City, City of Bayawan, Manjuyod, Basay, Bindoy, Mabinay, Ayungon, City of Tanjay)

Guimaras

rest of Antique

rest of Aklan

Capiz

Iloilo

PAGASA said so far, “Paeng” was estimated in the vicinity of Rizal, Laguna, packing maximum sustained winds of 95 km/h near the center and a gustiness of up to 160 km/h.

Heavy to intense with at times torrential rains are likely over Metro Manila, CALABARZON, Bicol Region, Marinduque, Romblon, Mindoro Provinces, and the northern portion of Palawan including Calamian and Cuyo Islands.

PAGASA said moderate to heavy with at times intense rains are likely over mainland Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, Western Visayas, and Central Luzon.

Light to moderate with at times heavy rains are possible over the rest of Luzon and Visayas.

According to the weather bureau, Severe Tropical Storm “Paeng” is forecast to move west northwestward until Sunday.

PAGASA said the center of “Paeng” will make landfall over the vicinity of San Juan, Batangas before traversing the Cavite-Metro Manila-Bataan Peninsula area for the remainder of the day.