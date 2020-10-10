108 more police personnel recover from COVID-19

(Eagle News)–Over 100 additional COVID-19 recoveries have been reported among police personnel.

The Philippine National Police said with the 108 additional recoveries, the recovery tally rose to 5564 as of Saturday night.

The PNP said the 36 additional COVID-19 cases brought the total to 6383.

Of these, the PNP said 799 were active.

No additional death was reported among police personnel, which means the death toll remains at 20.

The police continue to man quarantine checkpoints amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The PNP has also vowed to help local government units enforce social distancing rules, which makes police personnel among the country’s frontliners amid the pandemic.